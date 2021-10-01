Is Information Services Group (III) a Great Stock for Value Investors?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?
One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put Information Services Group, Inc. ( III Quick Quote III - Free Report) stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks: PE Ratio
A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.
On this front, Information Services Group has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 23.16, as you can see in the chart below: Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
This level actually compares pretty favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 24.73. If we focus on the long-term PE trend, Information Services Group’s current PE level puts it above (which is 18.86) its midpoint over the past five years, with the number having risen rapidly over the past few months.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Further, the stock’s PE also compares favorably with the Zacks Business Services sector’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 32.2. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is relatively undervalued right now, compared to its peers.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
We should also point out that Information Services Group has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of just 18.15, so it is fair to say that a slightly more value-oriented path may be ahead for Information Services Group stock in the near term too.
P/S Ratio
Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.
Right now, Information Services Group has a P/S ratio of about 1.39. This is a bit lower than the S&P 500 average, which comes in at 4.94x right now. Also, as we can see in the chart below, this is well below the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
If anything, this suggests some level of undervalued trading—at least compared to historical norms.
Broad Value Outlook
In aggregate, Information Services Group currently has a Value Score of B, putting it into the top 40% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes Information Services Group a solid choice for value investors, and some of its other key metrics make this pretty clear too.
For example, the PEG ratio for Information Services Group is just 1.04, a level that is far lower than the industry average of 1.41. The PEG ratio is a modified PE ratio that takes into account the stock’s earnings growth rate. Clearly, III is a solid choice on the value front from multiple angles. What About the Stock Overall?
Though Information Services Group might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth Score of A and a Momentum Score of B. This gives III a Zacks VGM score — or its overarching fundamental grade — of A. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores
here >>) Meanwhile, the company’s recent earnings estimates have been robust at best. The current quarter has seen four estimates go higher in the past sixty days compared to none lower, while the full year estimate has seen four up and none down in the same time period. This has had a noticeable impact on the consensus estimate though as the current quarter consensus estimate has risen by 33.3% in the past two months, while the full year estimate has increased by 34.5%. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:
This somewhat favorable trend is why the stock has just a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and why we are looking for better performance from the company in the near term.
Bottom Line
Information Services Group is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. Further, a strong industry rank (among Top 7% of more than 250 industries) instills our confidence. In fact, over the past two years, the Zacks Consulting Services industry has clearly outperformed the broader market, as you can see below:
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
So, it might pay for value investors to delve deeper into the company’s prospects, as fundamentals indicate that this stock could be a compelling pick.
Image: Bigstock
