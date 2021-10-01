We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stratasys (SSYS) Launches ProtectAM, Boosts Product Portfolio
Stratasys (SSYS - Free Report) recently launched a new cybersecurity solution for additive manufacturing called ProtectAM. The latest product launch primarily aims to provide enhanced security while implementing 3D printing solutions by the U.S government.
Per the Security Technical Implementation Guide issued by the U.S. Department of Defense’s Defense Information System Agency (“DISA”), the U.S government is required to use cybersecurity platforms to adhere with security protocols. Stratasys launched ProtectAM to support data security requirements that come along with the growing demand for 3D printing implementations in the U.S government.
ProtectAM will be the first data security platform to utilize Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an open source operating system, in additive manufacturing. The Red Hat Enterprise Linux will ensure sensitive yet flexible and scalable computing for the various government agencies adopting 3D printing technology.
The roll out will initially be available for Stratasys’ Fortus 450mc printers from Oct 1 onwards. It will be made available for other large-format Stratasys FDM printers like F900 by the end of this year, while the same is likely to be available for F370 and F770 models in first-quarter fiscal 2022. In first-quarter fiscal 2022, it will be available for printers using Stratasys technologies other than FDM.
It is worth mentioning that the launch is likely to aid other industrial segments by providing cybersecurity solutions and accelerating distributed manufacturing through 3D printing in the days ahead.
Stratasys, the global leader in additive manufacturing, recently launched several other innovative products that facilitate prototyping within few hours, thereby reducing development time and upfront costs.
Most recently, the company unveiled J35 Pro, its first multi-material 3D printer. The printer comes with an option to combine a variety of materials that can be printed simultaneously, thereby providing engineers and designers the flexibility to produce parts that align with their exact needs. It also launched J55 Prime, an expanded version of the J55 printer introduced in 2020.
Prior to that, Stratasys introduced J5 MediJet, a compact medical 3D printer that integrates multiple applications into one system enabling the creation of intricate 3D anatomical models. The printer runs 30% faster than other 3D printers.
As large number of engineers, designers, architects and entrepreneurs are resorting to 3D solutions for their primary designing and product modelling, the 3D printing market is becoming a favorable long-term investment opportunity. The bright prospects of the 3D printing space have intensified competition among 3D printing stalwarts like HP Inc. (HPQ - Free Report) , 3D Systems (DDD - Free Report) and voxeljet AG (VJET - Free Report) .
