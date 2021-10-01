We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is one of 1123 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. REGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for REGN's full-year earnings has moved 23.95% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, REGN has returned 25.27% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 6.25%. This means that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, REGN belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 512 individual stocks and currently sits at #182 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.01% so far this year, so REGN is performing better in this area.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to REGN as it looks to continue its solid performance.