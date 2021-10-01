We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Huntsman (HUN) Forms Joint Venture With KPX Chemical in Korea
Huntsman Corporation (HUN - Free Report) recently announced the establishment of a joint venture— KPX Huntsman Polyurethanes Automotive Co. Ltd. — KPX Chemical in Korea. The joint venture will create and offer innovative polyurethane system solutions to Korean automakers from a specialty polyurethanes production site at KPX Chemical's Ulsan plant. The operations are anticipated to begin by the end of this month.
Korea is one of Huntsman's main markets in Asia. Given the rapid changes in the country’s automotive industry, it provides immense scope for high performance and light weight polyurethane system solutions. The new joint venture will ramp up growth in this sector by offering sustainable innovations and a high level of technical service support to its customers.
KPX Chemical will leverage its 47-years' experience in polyol technology and knowledge by combining it with Huntsman's expertise to develop high performance, differentiated, MDI-based automotive solutions for vehicle producers and its fully integrated global supply chain. The joint venture will provide customized polyurethane systems solutions to meet local automotive customers' needs for better comfort, superior acoustics and light-weighting.
The company noted that by creating value for its customers, the joint venture will enable downstream polyurethanes businesses to develop in a more sustainable way, both economically and environmentally.
Shares of Huntsman have increased 30.2% in the past year compared with a 21.6% rise of the industry.
The company, in its last earnings call, stated that it is focused on delivering a strong EBITDA performance and improved free cash flow in the second half of 2021. It is striving to maintain a strong balance sheet and a steady capital deployment.
It is also optimistic about its progress in organic capital investments, including the MDI splitter project in Geismar that is expected to commence in early 2022.
