6 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Avis Budget (CAR) Stock Now

A prudent investment decision involves buying well-performing stocks at the right time while selling those that are at risk. A rise in share price and strong fundamentals signal a stock’s bullish run.
Avis Budget Group, Inc. ( is a business service provider that has performed extremely well lately and has the potential to sustain its momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio. CAR Quick Quote CAR - Free Report) What Makes Republic Services an Attractive Pick? An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run on the bourse so far this year. Shares of Avis Budget have returned 212.3%, outperforming the 104.9% growth of the industry it belongs to in the said time frame. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Solid Zacks Rank: Avis Budget has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 or #2 (Buy) offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, the company is a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Northward Estimate Revisions: The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avis Budget’s third-quarter 2021 earnings has climbed more than 100% to $2.55 per share. Estimates for 2021 and 2022 have moved up more than 100% and 43.8%, respectively. Positive Earnings Surprise History: Avis Budget has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 126.2%, on average. Earnings Expectations: Earnings growth and stock price gains often serve as indications of a company’s prospects. For 2021, Avis Budget’s earnings are expected to register 317.1% growth. The company has an expected long-term (three to five years) earnings per share growth rate of 27.5%. Growth Factors: Avis Budget's ability to cater to a wide range of mobility demands helps it expand and strengthen its global foothold through organic growth. It operates through distinct global brands that focus on different market segments and complement other brands in their respective regional markets. The company’s fleet expansion and technology enhancement efforts are likely to enhance its offerings. Expansion of connected cars fleet, allows streamlining of operations and cost reduction. Consistency in rewarding shareholders through share repurchases boosts investor confidence on the stock and positively impacts the company’s earnings per share. Other Stocks to Consider
Some other stocks investors can consider in the broader Zacks
Business Services sector are Gartner ( IT Quick Quote IT - Free Report) , NV5 Global, Inc. ( NVEE Quick Quote NVEE - Free Report) and BGSF Inc. ( BGSF Quick Quote BGSF - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The long-term expected EPS (three to five years) growth rate for Gartner, NV5 Global and BGSF is pegged at 13.5%, 16.1% and 20%, respectively.
Image: Shutterstock
6 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Avis Budget (CAR) Stock Now
A prudent investment decision involves buying well-performing stocks at the right time while selling those that are at risk. A rise in share price and strong fundamentals signal a stock’s bullish run.
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR - Free Report) is a business service provider that has performed extremely well lately and has the potential to sustain its momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.
What Makes Republic Services an Attractive Pick?
An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run on the bourse so far this year. Shares of Avis Budget have returned 212.3%, outperforming the 104.9% growth of the industry it belongs to in the said time frame.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Solid Zacks Rank: Avis Budget has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 or #2 (Buy) offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, the company is a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Northward Estimate Revisions: The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avis Budget’s third-quarter 2021 earnings has climbed more than 100% to $2.55 per share. Estimates for 2021 and 2022 have moved up more than 100% and 43.8%, respectively.
Positive Earnings Surprise History: Avis Budget has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 126.2%, on average.
Earnings Expectations: Earnings growth and stock price gains often serve as indications of a company’s prospects. For 2021, Avis Budget’s earnings are expected to register 317.1% growth. The company has an expected long-term (three to five years) earnings per share growth rate of 27.5%.
Growth Factors: Avis Budget's ability to cater to a wide range of mobility demands helps it expand and strengthen its global foothold through organic growth. It operates through distinct global brands that focus on different market segments and complement other brands in their respective regional markets. The company’s fleet expansion and technology enhancement efforts are likely to enhance its offerings. Expansion of connected cars fleet, allows streamlining of operations and cost reduction. Consistency in rewarding shareholders through share repurchases boosts investor confidence on the stock and positively impacts the company’s earnings per share.
Other Stocks to Consider
Some other stocks investors can consider in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Gartner (IT - Free Report) , NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE - Free Report) and BGSF Inc. (BGSF - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The long-term expected EPS (three to five years) growth rate for Gartner, NV5 Global and BGSF is pegged at 13.5%, 16.1% and 20%, respectively.