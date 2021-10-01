We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Air Lease (AL) Signs Contract With New Italian Carrier ITA
Air Lease Corporation (AL - Free Report) announced that it will lease 31 Airbus planes to Italy’s new national carrier ITA.
ITA will take to the skies from Oct 15, replacing the bankrupt Alitalia. The deal with Air Lease is part of ITA’s fleet-building exercise ahead of its launch.
Per the deal, Air Lease will give Alitalia’s successor (on long-term lease) 15 A220s, two A320neos, nine A321neos and five A330-900neos from its orderbook with Airbus. The first of the 31 jets will be delivered to ITA in the second half of 2022. The deliveries will continue until early 2025.
Air Lease’s executive chairman Steven F. Udvar-Házy was thrilled about the partnership with ITA. He was quoted saying “Air Lease Corporation is pleased and proud to be the launch Lessor for ITA to supply the new airline 31 new Airbus jet aircraft, including the most modern A220 and A320/321neo family jets, as well the latest environmentally friendly widebody aircraft on long-term operating leases from ALC’s orderbook. These transactions will allow ITA to operate the most technologically advanced new aircraft to cover ITA’s European and Intercontinental route network with great efficiency."
The deal with Air Lease apart, ITA inked a memorandum of understanding with the European plane maker Airbus to buy 28 new jets. These include 10 Airbus A330neo planes for long-haul flights, seven Airbus A220 family regional jets and 11 Airbus A320neo family aircraft.
