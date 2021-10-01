We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AMC Entertainment (AMC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
AMC Entertainment (AMC - Free Report) closed at $38.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.05% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 14.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 4.12%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.67%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMC as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect AMC to post earnings of -$0.91 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 84.04%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $768.8 million, up 543.35% from the year-ago period.
AMC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.75 per share and revenue of $2.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +82.97% and +100.65%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AMC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow AMC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.