Morgan Stanley (MS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) closed at $99.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.79% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 7.17% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.67% in that time.
MS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 14, 2021. On that day, MS is projected to report earnings of $1.63 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.52%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.67 billion, up 17.23% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.53 per share and revenue of $57.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.44% and +19.55%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.92% higher. MS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note MS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.93. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.52.
Also, we should mention that MS has a PEG ratio of 2.05. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.64 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.