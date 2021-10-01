We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Roku (ROKU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Roku (ROKU - Free Report) closed at $314.30, marking a +0.3% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%.
Coming into today, shares of the video streaming company had lost 9.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 4.12%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.67%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ROKU as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, ROKU is projected to report earnings of $0.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $683.63 million, up 51.36% from the prior-year quarter.
ROKU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $2.85 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1050% and +60.18%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ROKU. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.22% higher. ROKU is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, ROKU currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 235.6. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.93.
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ROKU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.