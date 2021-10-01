We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Biogen Inc. (BIIB - Free Report) closed at $283.94, marking a +0.34% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 15.67% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 5.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.67% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BIIB as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, BIIB is projected to report earnings of $4.57 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 48.3%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.67 billion, down 20.89% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.69 per share and revenue of $10.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of -44.54% and -20.07%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BIIB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BIIB is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note BIIB's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.14. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.16, which means BIIB is trading at a discount to the group.
Investors should also note that BIIB has a PEG ratio of 2.09 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. BIIB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BIIB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.