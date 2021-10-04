In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Ryanair's (RYAAY) September Traffic Surges More Than 100% Y/Y
Ryanair Holdings’ (RYAAY - Free Report) September 2021 traffic surged more than 100% year over year to 10.6 million as air-travel demand continues to recover in the European Union. Load factor (percentage of seats filled with passengers) in the period was 81% compared with 71% in September 2020. The airline operated more than 69,500 flights last month.
Amid the prevalent pandemic, Ryanair’s September traffic, however, fell 4.5% sequentially. Load factor also deteriorated 100 basis points from August.
Despite improving from the pandemic-driven lows, Ryanair’s traffic continues to be significantly below the pre-pandemic levels. The airline’s September 2021 traffic declined 24.8% from the comparable period in 2019.
However, with air-travel demand showing steady recovery in the European Union, last month, the carrier raised its five-year traffic growth forecast as it expects to take delivery of 210 Boeing 737 aircraft over the next five years.
Ryanair increased its five-year traffic growth projection to 50% from 33% expected earlier. The carrier expects traffic to grow to more than 225 million guests per year by March 2026, compared with 200 million predicted earlier.
