Amazon (AMZN) New Delivery Station in Las Vegas Creates Jobs
Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) has been persistently working toward expanding delivery stations to strengthen its e-commerce business in the United States further.
It is evident from the company’s recent launch of a new delivery station at North Las Vegas, NV, spanning 147,000 foot.
The new facility has given employment to thousands of locals, with an average wage rate of $18 an hour and comprehensive benefits like medical, vision, and dental insurance along with maternal and paternal paid leave of up to 20 weeks.
With the latest move, Amazon strives to enhance delivery speed and provide better services to customers in the city.
Amazon.com, Inc. Price and Consensus
Amazon.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote
Growing Investments in Nevada
The recent move is in sync with Amazon’s growing focus on investments and employment generation in Nevada.
In addition to the latest delivery station, the company has two more delivery stations in the Las Vegas Valley. Hence, Amazon operates three delivery station in the city currently.
Notably, the e-commerce giant has made an investment of more than $6 billion in the state. Apart from Las Vegas, it has opened delivery stations across Henderson and Reno.
The company introduced eight new buildings across the state to meet the growing customer fulfilment and delivery operations.
With these infrastructure facilities in the state, it has provided jobs to more than 21 thousand people in operations, logistics, corporate and technology functions.
Apart from job creation, it has been supporting entrepreneurs in building their own business of delivering Amazon packages.
Competitive Scenario
On the back of these growing investments in the state, Amazon intends to bring its infrastructure facilities within swift delivery distance to many customers.
According to the latest UBS Evidence Lab report, Amazon’s delivery stations are now within an hour’s distance of 77% of the total U.S. population. The figure increased from 71% in the previous year.
In comparison, other retail companies like Walmart (WMT - Free Report) and Target (TGT - Free Report) built their distribution centers much closer to customers.
The same report revealed that Walmart and Target’s stores are within 60 minutes distance of 99% and 94% of the U.S. population, respectively. This remains a huge competition for Amazon.
Nevertheless, Amazon’s increasing number of delivery stations, ultrafast delivery services and expanding fulfillment network are expected to help it in sustaining its online retail dominance.
Through this, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is expected to continue intensifying e-commerce competition for the abovementioned retailers as well as Kroger (KR - Free Report) and Dollar General. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.