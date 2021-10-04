We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Mastercard (MA) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Mastercard (MA - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
Mastercard is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 276 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MA's full-year earnings has moved 4.59% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, MA has returned 0.91% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 18.52% on average. This means that Mastercard is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, MA belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 11.67% so far this year, so MA is performing better in this area.
MA will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.