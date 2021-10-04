We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Phillips 66 (PSX) to Carry Out Repairs at Alliance Refinery
Phillips 66 (PSX - Free Report) is planning to repair and restore operations of its Alliance refinery in Louisiana as damages caused by hurricane Ida kept it from restarting normal activities, per a report by Reuters.
The company does not plan to rush repairs and will proceed steadily in accordance with refining economics and the availability of resources needed.
The Alliance refinery has been struggling with insufficient power for the temporary pumps to drain water from the facility. Phillips 66 started the clean-up process as most of the floodwater had been pumped out of the refinery. The repair work might take several months to complete.
The Alliance refinery has been one big headache, either due to the hurricanes or low profitability. In August, Phillips 66 announced plans to divest the 255,600-barrels-per-day Alliance refinery and began meeting with potential buyers. This was due to continued losses as the demand for gasoline and jet fuel declined massively, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
Beside this, power outages and shutdowns caused by major hurricanes kept the company from restoring normal operations at the refinery. The company was uncertain whether to invest in major repairs or shut down the facility as damages from the storm were severe. As a result, a high-cost repair and Hilcorp’s interest in the facility resulted in widespread speculation that Alliance will never reopen as a crude refiner.
Phillips 66 plans to advance its businesses in renewable diesel, hydrogen and materials for electric-car batteries. Even before the hurricane’s landfall, the company planned to divest the refinery due to an uncertain future for motor fuels as the economy is still in a pandemic-induced period of reduced refined product demand.
Company Profile & Price Performance
Headquartered in Houston, TX, Phillips 66's operations involve refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals.
Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Its stock has declined 11.6% against the industry’s 1.2% growth.
