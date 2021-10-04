We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PPG Industries (PPG) to Display Coatings Range at NeoCon 2021
PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG - Free Report) recently announced that it will showcase three of its powder coatings for the office furniture industry at NeoCon 2021. The event will be hosted between Oct 4 and Oct 6 at The Mart in Chicago, IL.
PPG Industries will display its color-formulation and color-matching expertise along with its excellent range of gloss levels, textures and metallic finishes. The products exhibited at NeoCon will include the PPG Silversan, PPG Envirocron HeatSense and PPG Ergoluxe coatings.
The company stated that as the premier event in the commercial design industry, NeoCon plays a key role in showcasing the trends that will shape the future of furnishings for a variety of environments.
The coatings set to be featured by PPG Industries are developed to meet these trends, offering a range of luxurious colors and finishes as well as benefits that include reclaimable overspray, recycled content and high transfer efficiency, the company noted.
Shares of PPG Industries have rallied 14.3% in the past year compared with a 18.2% rise of the industry.
The company expects sales volumes for the third quarter of 2021 to be $225-$275 million lower than its initial estimated figures. Increasing disruptions in commodity supplies, persistent reductions in customer production mainly due to shortages in semiconductor chips, and logistics and transportation challenges in many regions including the United States, Europe, and China have dealt a blow to the company’s sales volumes.
Raw material inflation for the third quarter is higher by $60-$70 million than the previously-announced figures. Also, Hurricane Ida could inflict additional supply chain woes and the company is continuously monitoring the probable impacts.
PPG Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
