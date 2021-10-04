We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bank of America (BAC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Bank of America (BAC - Free Report) closed at $43.34, marking a +0.6% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had gained 4.95% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 2.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.58% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BAC as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, BAC is projected to report earnings of $0.70 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 37.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.64 billion, up 6.42% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.34 per share and revenue of $87.77 billion, which would represent changes of +78.61% and +2.63%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BAC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BAC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, BAC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.91. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.7, which means BAC is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that BAC has a PEG ratio of 1.85 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.34 at yesterday's closing price.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.