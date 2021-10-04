We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
General Motors Company (GM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) closed at $53.98, marking a +1.6% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 2.43%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.58%.
GM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect GM to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 65.72%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $36.14 billion, up 1.85% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.16 per share and revenue of $136.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25.71% and +11.51%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GM should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.69% lower. GM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GM has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.63 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.88, so we one might conclude that GM is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can also see that GM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.88. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.14 at yesterday's closing price.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.