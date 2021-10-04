We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG - Free Report) closed at $2,675.30, marking a -1.98% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.47%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.58%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GOOG as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 26, 2021. In that report, analysts expect GOOG to post earnings of $23.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 40.98%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $51.41 billion, up 35.25% from the year-ago period.
GOOG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $101.86 per share and revenue of $205.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +73.79% and +37.04%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GOOG should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. GOOG is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, GOOG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.79. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.81, which means GOOG is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that GOOG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.89 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.