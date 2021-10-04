We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AT&T (T) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, AT&T (T - Free Report) closed at $27.25, marking a +0.33% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%.
Heading into today, shares of the telecommunications company had lost 1.45% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.58% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from T as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 21, 2021. In that report, analysts expect T to post earnings of $0.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.95%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $41.56 billion, down 1.85% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.33 per share and revenue of $171.88 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.72% and +0.07%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for T. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.35% higher. T is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that T has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.17 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 52.46.
Investors should also note that T has a PEG ratio of 2.43 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. T's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.43 as of yesterday's close.
The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow T in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.