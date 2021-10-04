We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Verizon Communications (VZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Verizon Communications (VZ - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $54.50, moving +0.37% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had lost 2.04% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.58% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VZ as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 20, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.35, up 8% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $33.53 billion, up 6.28% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.30 per share and revenue of $134.59 billion, which would represent changes of +8.16% and +4.91%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VZ should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.18% lower. VZ is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, VZ is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 52.46, so we one might conclude that VZ is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, VZ's PEG ratio is currently 3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.43 as of yesterday's close.
The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow VZ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.