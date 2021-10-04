We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (KMI - Free Report) closed at $16.94, marking a +0.18% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 3.49% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 9.53% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 3.58% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KMI as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, KMI is projected to report earnings of $0.23 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.52%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.21 billion, up 9.99% from the year-ago period.
KMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.31 per share and revenue of $14.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +48.86% and +25.68%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KMI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.64% higher within the past month. KMI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, KMI is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.35, so we one might conclude that KMI is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, KMI's PEG ratio is currently 4.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. KMI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.43 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.