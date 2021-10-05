We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Xencor (XNCR) Inks Deal With J&J for B-Cell Malignancy Treatment
Xencor, Inc. (XNCR - Free Report) announced that it is collaborating with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, the wholly-owned subsidiary of J&J (JNJ - Free Report) , for the development and commercialization of plamotamab and XmAb CD28 bispecific antibody combinations to treat patients with B-cell malignancies.
Per the agreement terms, Xencor will receive $100 million as upfront payment and $25 million as equity. The company will further be eligible to receive potential milestone payments up to $1.188 billion and royalties on net product sales.
As part of the deal, Janssen will acquire exclusive global development and commercialization rights for plamotamab, either as a monotherapy or in combination.
The company will use proprietary XmAb technology to create XmAb CD28 bispecific antibody candidates against B-cell targets. Janssen will also have exclusive license to develop select antibodies in combination with plamotamab and other drugs.
The collaboration deal is expected to close in fourth-quarter 2021.
Shares of Xencor gained 5.5% following the above-mentioned news. Yet, the stock has declined 18.6% so far this year in comparison with the industry’s 15.5% decline.
Both Xencor and Janssen will share future clinical study costs in the ratio of 20:80, including costs for the clinical study evaluating plamotamab’s subcutaneous formulation, which is projected to begin in 2022.
Xencor will continue to self-finance the clinical study evaluating the combination of plamotamab with Incyte (INCY - Free Report) /MorphoSys’ Monjuvi (tafasitamab) and Bristol-Myers’ (BMY - Free Report) Revlimid (lenalidomide) in a phase II study in relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma expected to begin by end-2021 or early-2022.
Plamotamab is an XmAb bispecific antibody containing both aCD20 binding domain and a CD3 binding domain. It is currently being evaluated in a phase I study to treat patients with CD20-expressing hematologic malignancies including non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
We remind investors that this is the second agreement entered by the company with Janssen. Xencor previously entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Janssen in December 2020 to develop novel CD28 bispecific antibodies for the treatment of prostate cancer.
Zacks Rank
Xencor currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.