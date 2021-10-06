We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alphabet (GOOGL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $2,720.46, moving +1.77% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the internet search leader had lost 7.01% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.29% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 5.07% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GOOGL as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 26, 2021. In that report, analysts expect GOOGL to post earnings of $23.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 40.98%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $51.41 billion, up 35.25% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $101.86 per share and revenue of $205.21 billion, which would represent changes of +73.79% and +37.04%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GOOGL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. GOOGL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note GOOGL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.24. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.24.
Meanwhile, GOOGL's PEG ratio is currently 1.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.71 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow GOOGL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.