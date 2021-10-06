Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Read MoreHide Full Article

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $159.58, moving +0.23% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had lost 9.04% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 9.09% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 5.07% in that time.

JNJ will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 19, 2021. On that day, JNJ is projected to report earnings of $2.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.18%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.68 billion, up 12.31% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.65 per share and revenue of $94.34 billion, which would represent changes of +20.17% and +14.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JNJ. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. JNJ currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, JNJ is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.42, so we one might conclude that JNJ is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, JNJ's PEG ratio is currently 2.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers popular-stocks stocks-moving-today trending-companies trending-stocks trending-tickers