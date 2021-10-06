We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NIO Inc. (NIO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
NIO Inc. (NIO - Free Report) closed at $33.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.41% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 17.27% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 2.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.07% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NIO as it approaches its next earnings report date.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.79 per share and revenue of $5.57 billion. These totals would mark changes of -19.7% and +131.5%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NIO currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NIO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.