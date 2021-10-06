We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $45.64, moving +1.67% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.05% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor components maker had lost 1.79% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.07% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ON as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.75, up 177.78% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.71 billion, up 30.01% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.49 per share and revenue of $6.57 billion. These totals would mark changes of +192.94% and +25.11%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ON. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ON currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note ON's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.04, so we one might conclude that ON is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that ON has a PEG ratio of 0.33. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.07 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ON in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.