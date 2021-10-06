We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Target (TGT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Target (TGT - Free Report) closed at $227.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.74% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%.
Coming into today, shares of the retailer had lost 7.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 8.02%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.07%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from TGT as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TGT to post earnings of $2.78 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 0.36%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $24.48 billion, up 8.16% from the prior-year quarter.
TGT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.86 per share and revenue of $104.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +36.52% and +11.64%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TGT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TGT is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note TGT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.57. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.14.
Also, we should mention that TGT has a PEG ratio of 1.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.1 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.