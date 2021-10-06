We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
VALE S.A. (VALE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
VALE S.A. (VALE - Free Report) closed at $13.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.08% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 27.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 8.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.07% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from VALE as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect VALE to post earnings of $1.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 59.52%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.17 billion, up 50.27% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.57 per share and revenue of $57.72 billion, which would represent changes of +116.59% and +44.24%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.75% lower. VALE is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Investors should also note VALE's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.04. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.15, so we one might conclude that VALE is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can also see that VALE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.16. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Mining - Iron industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.16 as of yesterday's close.
The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 251, putting it in the bottom 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.