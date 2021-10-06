We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BP (BP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BP (BP - Free Report) closed at $28.42, marking a +1.46% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.05% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 13.03% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 9.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.07% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BP as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect BP to post earnings of $0.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2800%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $38.54 billion, down 12.82% from the prior-year quarter.
BP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.39 per share and revenue of $153.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +300.59% and -16.62%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.05% higher. BP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, BP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.27. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.62.
It is also worth noting that BP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.54 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.