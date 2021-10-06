We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Citigroup (C) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Citigroup (C - Free Report) closed at $72.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.74% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%.
Heading into today, shares of the U.S. bank had gained 0.17% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 2.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.07% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from C as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 14, 2021. In that report, analysts expect C to post earnings of $1.73 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.19 billion, down 0.66% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.96 per share and revenue of $71.05 billion, which would represent changes of +104.1% and -4.38%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for C. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. C currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, C currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.67, so we one might conclude that C is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that C currently has a PEG ratio of 0.89. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.34 at yesterday's closing price.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.