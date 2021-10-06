We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Continental Resources (CLR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Continental Resources (CLR - Free Report) closed at $50.60, marking a +1.75% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%.
Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 29.24% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 9.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.07% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CLR as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CLR to post earnings of $1.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 812.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.37 billion, up 98.38% from the year-ago period.
CLR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.94 per share and revenue of $5.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +436.75% and +101.94%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CLR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% higher. CLR is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, CLR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.61. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.99.
It is also worth noting that CLR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CLR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.5 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CLR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.