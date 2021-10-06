We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Daseke (DSKE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Daseke (DSKE - Free Report) closed at $9.55, marking a +1.49% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.05% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.49% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Transportation sector's loss of 6.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.07% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DSKE as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, DSKE is projected to report earnings of $0.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.23%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $420.05 million, up 11.77% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $1.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3900% and +6.47%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DSKE should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. DSKE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DSKE has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.84 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.21, so we one might conclude that DSKE is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.