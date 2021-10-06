We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Freeport-McMoRan (FCX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $32.20, moving -1.56% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.05% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the mining company had lost 9.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 8.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.07% in that time.
FCX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, FCX is projected to report earnings of $0.83 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 186.21%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.17 billion, up 60.3% from the prior-year quarter.
FCX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.97 per share and revenue of $23.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +450% and +62.27%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FCX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.42% higher. FCX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, FCX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.02. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.39.
It is also worth noting that FCX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Non Ferrous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.55 as of yesterday's close.
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow FCX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.