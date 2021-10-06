We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Mosaic (MOS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Mosaic (MOS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $38.52, moving +0.65% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%.
Heading into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 19.04% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 8.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.07% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MOS as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.68, up 630.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.85 billion, up 61.72% from the prior-year quarter.
MOS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.90 per share and revenue of $12.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +476.47% and +43.92%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MOS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.93% lower. MOS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note MOS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.56, so we one might conclude that MOS is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can also see that MOS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.
The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.