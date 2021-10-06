We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alaska Air (ALK) Arm Inks Codeshare Deal With Iberia Airlines
Alaska Air Group’s (ALK - Free Report) subsidiary, Alaska Airlines, announced a codeshare agreement with Iberia Airlines, expanding its global network. Iberia Airlines is a member of the oneworld alliance and has been a partner to Alaska Airlines since March 2021 when the latter joined the global alliance.
Per the agreement, Iberia passengers can book travel and connect to several routes across Alaska Airlines’ network and vice versa, beginning Oct 7. Alaska Airlines customers will have easy access to international destinations in Europe, given Iberia’s existing nonstop service between Los Angeles and Madrid, and seasonal service between San Francisco, CA and Barcelona.
According to the deal, Alaska Airlines’ Mileage Plan members can earn miles on Iberia flights. The agreement also offers reciprocal elite benefits, such as preferred seat selection; priority check-in, security clearance and boarding; lounge access; and extra baggage allowance.
With air-travel demand continuing to recover, codeshare agreements have become commonplace as airlines aim at expanding network. Recently, American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) announced a codeshare agreement with Indian low-cost airline, IndiGo. This is in sync with the carrier’s aim to launch new flights connecting the United States and India. Previously, American Airlines entered into an exclusive codeshare agreement with Gol Linhas (GOL - Free Report) . As a result of the code-sharing pact, passengers of either carrier can purchase tickets of the connecting flights using one reservation.
In order to expand its international footprint, United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) entered into a new codeshare agreement with Airlink, an airline based in South Africa. The deal will offer one stop connection from the United States to more than 40 destinations in Southern Africa.
