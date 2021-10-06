We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Hewlett Packard's (HPE) Aruba ESP Deployed by Columbus Crew
Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE - Free Report) subsidiary, Aruba, recently announced that the US Major League Soccer’s (“MLS”) Columbus Crew deployed its ESP (Edge Services Platform) converged wired and wireless network to streamline and automate operations at its newly built Lower.com Field stadium.
The Lower.com Field stadium has the capacity to accommodate over 20,000 spectators with a 220,000-square-foot canopy covering every seat. The stadium has an intimate seating facility, which offers bowl experience with close proximity to the pitch and provides greater sightlines. It also has a public plaza equipped with a 14’ x 24’ video board for hosting conferences, public events and watch parties.
The deployment of Aruba ESP will enable opt-in facial recognition ticketing, pervasive Wi-fi connectivity, Evolv Express security screening, mobile ordering and cashless payment in the entire stadium. Aruba’s ESP will ensure maximized IT efficiency, thus helping the soccer fans meet their connectivity, security, and financial requirements across the Columbus Crew’s home stadium, covering all aspects of wired, wireless LAN, and wide area networking (WAN).
Collaborating with IBM iX, the soccer club deployed a wireless network consisting of Aruba Wi-Fi 6 indoor access points, outdoor APs, and mobility controllers. Further, the club implemented Aruba’s access switches at the edge, and CX Series switches for aggregation and in the data center for wired networking. It implemented NetEdit for coordinating switch configuration, monitoring and troubleshooting. Columbus Crew utilized AirWave for network management, and ClearPass for network access control and policy management.
HPE is witnessing strong adoption for its Aruba solutions. Aruba recently announced that one of the largest discount grocery store chains in the United States — Save A Lot — deployed its ESP network to support a technology transformation initiative across the entire organization.
Prior to that, the HPE subsidiary announced that Circa Resort and Casino selected its end-to-end ESP-based network to deliver unique, immersive and engaging experiences at the 35-story sports-themed property, and satellite locations throughout Nevada, Colorado, and other jurisdictions. This move is saving nearly half a million dollars for Circa Resort and Casino.
HPE’s efforts to shift focus to higher margin offerings like Intelligent Edge and Aruba Central Hyperconverged Infrastructure are aiding its bottom-line results.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Price and Consensus
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company price-consensus-chart | Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Quote
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
HPE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Square (SQ - Free Report) , Avnet (AVT - Free Report) and Salesforce (CRM - Free Report) , all sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The long-term earnings growth rate for Square, Avnet and Salesforce is currently pegged at 31.4, 25.4% and 16.8%, respectively.