Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Applied Materials (AMAT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $126.52, moving -1.21% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of chipmaking equipment had lost 6.17% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.83% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.
AMAT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.94, up 55.2% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.33 billion, up 35.04% from the year-ago period.
AMAT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.84 per share and revenue of $23.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +64.03% and +35.27%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMAT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AMAT is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Investors should also note AMAT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.72. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.89, which means AMAT is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that AMAT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.97. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AMAT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.98 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 120, which puts it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow AMAT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.