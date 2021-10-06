We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Boeing (BA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Boeing (BA - Free Report) closed at $224.99, marking a +0.25% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%.
Heading into today, shares of the airplane builder had gained 4.75% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's loss of 2.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BA as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect BA to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 119.42%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.52 billion, up 31.01% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $74.43 billion, which would represent changes of +99.1% and +27.99%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 120, putting it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.