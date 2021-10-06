We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) closed at $293.11, marking a +1.51% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%.
Coming into today, shares of the software maker had lost 3.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 7.83%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.08%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MSFT as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, MSFT is projected to report earnings of $2.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.19%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $43.87 billion, up 18.09% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.64 per share and revenue of $190.12 billion, which would represent changes of +8.41% and +13.11%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MSFT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. MSFT currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, MSFT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.4. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.4.
It is also worth noting that MSFT currently has a PEG ratio of 3.01. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MSFT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.86 as of yesterday's close.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 118, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.