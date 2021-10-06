We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Nvidia (NVDA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $207, moving +1.22% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had lost 9.76% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.
NVDA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.11, up 52.05% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.83 billion, up 44.46% from the prior-year quarter.
NVDA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.14 per share and revenue of $25.81 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +65.6% and +54.79%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NVDA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% higher within the past month. NVDA currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note NVDA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 49.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.84, which means NVDA is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that NVDA has a PEG ratio of 2.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.58 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NVDA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.