Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Group 1 Automotive (GPI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $188.75, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto dealer had gained 19.76% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from GPI as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $9.31, up 33.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.39 billion, up 11.49% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $33.15 per share and revenue of $13.22 billion, which would represent changes of +83.55% and +21.85%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GPI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.24% higher. GPI currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, GPI currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.7. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.27.
Investors should also note that GPI has a PEG ratio of 0.43 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.45 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.