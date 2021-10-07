Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.4% downward over the last 30 days.

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR - Free Report) develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR - Free Report) engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN - Free Report) provides healthcare management services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27% downward over the last 60 days.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE - Free Report) operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32.1% downward over the last 90 days.

