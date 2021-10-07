We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 7th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Bloom Energy Corporation (BE - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.4% downward over the last 30 days.
ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR - Free Report) develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.9% downward over the last 60 days.
Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR - Free Report) engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 60 days.
Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN - Free Report) provides healthcare management services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27% downward over the last 60 days.
New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE - Free Report) operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32.1% downward over the last 90 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.