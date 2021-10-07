Honeywell (HON) Introduces Searchline Excel for Harsh Weather

Honeywell International Inc. ( HON Quick Quote HON - Free Report) recently introduced two advanced Bluetooth-connected gas detectors — Searchline Excel Plus and Searchline Excel Edge. Designed for oil and gas, chemical, petrochemical, and other industrial facilities, the company’s latest gas detectors facilitate in constant monitoring of hazardous and flammable gas leaks in rain, fog, snow, and other severe weather conditions. The company’s shares were up 0.5% yesterday to eventually close the trading session at $216.86. Inside the Headlines
Honeywell’s Searchline Excel Plus and Searchline Excel Edge open path hydrocarbon gas detectors utilize Near Band Infrared absorption technology and advanced optics for staying online in low visibility weather conditions and at long distances. The Bluetooth connectivity feature supported by the gas detectors also enables them to get paired with the Honeywell Fixed Platform App, which makes device maintenance and calibration safer and simpler for plant workers.
As noted, the Searchline Excel Plus is capable of detecting any harmful gas leaks within area coverage of two meters to 120 meters. The Searchline Excel Edge offers a wider area coverage of 60 meters to 330 meters, making it ideal for fence line monitoring. The company’s advanced infrared gas detectors enable plant workers to detect leakage and emissions of harmful gases in a facility and any instances of gas leakage in nearby facilities, thus keeping worksites and workers safe. This, in turn, can help plant owners to meet environmental compliances and avoid penalties and litigation. Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Estimate Trend
Honeywell, with approximately $149.7 billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The company is witnessing weakness across its defense and space business that might adversely impact its near-term results. Its high debt levels remain concerning as well. However, it stands to benefit from solid momentum in its warehouse and workflow solutions business as well as recovery in the commercial aerospace business.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In the past three months, the company’s shares have declined 1.1% against the
industry’s increase of 0.6%. In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings has moved down 0.1% to $8.09 for 2021 while the same for 2022 has declined 0.1% to $9.20. Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are
Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN Quick Quote RAVN - Free Report) , Danaher Corporation ( DHR Quick Quote DHR - Free Report) , and Griffon Corporation ( GFF Quick Quote GFF - Free Report) . While Raven currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Danaher and Griffon carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Raven pulled off an earnings surprise of 42.59%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Danaher delivered an earnings surprise of 27.52%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Griffon reported an earnings surprise of 26.02%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Image: Bigstock
Honeywell (HON) Introduces Searchline Excel for Harsh Weather
Honeywell International Inc. (HON - Free Report) recently introduced two advanced Bluetooth-connected gas detectors — Searchline Excel Plus and Searchline Excel Edge. Designed for oil and gas, chemical, petrochemical, and other industrial facilities, the company’s latest gas detectors facilitate in constant monitoring of hazardous and flammable gas leaks in rain, fog, snow, and other severe weather conditions.
The company’s shares were up 0.5% yesterday to eventually close the trading session at $216.86.
Inside the Headlines
Honeywell’s Searchline Excel Plus and Searchline Excel Edge open path hydrocarbon gas detectors utilize Near Band Infrared absorption technology and advanced optics for staying online in low visibility weather conditions and at long distances. The Bluetooth connectivity feature supported by the gas detectors also enables them to get paired with the Honeywell Fixed Platform App, which makes device maintenance and calibration safer and simpler for plant workers.
As noted, the Searchline Excel Plus is capable of detecting any harmful gas leaks within area coverage of two meters to 120 meters. The Searchline Excel Edge offers a wider area coverage of 60 meters to 330 meters, making it ideal for fence line monitoring.
The company’s advanced infrared gas detectors enable plant workers to detect leakage and emissions of harmful gases in a facility and any instances of gas leakage in nearby facilities, thus keeping worksites and workers safe. This, in turn, can help plant owners to meet environmental compliances and avoid penalties and litigation.
Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Estimate Trend
Honeywell, with approximately $149.7 billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The company is witnessing weakness across its defense and space business that might adversely impact its near-term results. Its high debt levels remain concerning as well. However, it stands to benefit from solid momentum in its warehouse and workflow solutions business as well as recovery in the commercial aerospace business.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In the past three months, the company’s shares have declined 1.1% against the industry’s increase of 0.6%.
In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings has moved down 0.1% to $8.09 for 2021 while the same for 2022 has declined 0.1% to $9.20.
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN - Free Report) , Danaher Corporation (DHR - Free Report) , and Griffon Corporation (GFF - Free Report) . While Raven currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Danaher and Griffon carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Raven pulled off an earnings surprise of 42.59%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Danaher delivered an earnings surprise of 27.52%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Griffon reported an earnings surprise of 26.02%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.