Kroger (KR) Unveils Holiday Hiring Plan, To Deploy 20K Staff

With the holiday season approaching, retailers need to channelize their strength and make strategic investments to provide consumers fast, convenient and safe shopping experience. Keeping all these aspects in mind,
The Kroger Co. ( KR Quick Quote KR - Free Report) recently unveiled its hiring plan for the holidays. The grocery retailer plans to recruit more than 20,000 associates through its nationwide hiring event on Oct 13 for job roles in retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, and pharmacy and healthcare. Interviews will be conducted virtually as well as on-site, and new appointees can join in as little as three days. The job designations include store leaders, customer service managers, personal shoppers, e-commerce specialists, digital marketing managers, software engineers, data architects, delivery drivers, warehouse workers, machine operators, category and procurement managers, financial analysts, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, project managers and administrative supporters.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Undoubtedly, Kroger is committed toward its employees, and offers them competitive salaries and wages as well as healthcare and retirement benefits. It also provides on-demand, role-specific training to associates and aids them in career advancement. In the past three years, management has spent $800 million in associate wages and training, and is investing an additional $350 million this year. This has resulted in an increase in average hourly wage to more than $16 nationwide. Including benefits, total compensation amounts to more than $21 an hour.
Tim Massa, senior vice president and chief people officer, said, “It's an exciting time to work in grocery retail, and as one of the leading retailers and employers in America, we're committed to offering associates a culture of opportunity and career with purpose, competitive pay and benefits, and flexible schedules.” Kroger has been undergoing a complete makeover not only with respect to products but also in terms of the way consumers prefer shopping grocery. This Cincinnati, OH-based company has been making significant investments to enhance product freshness and quality as well as expand digital capabilities and payment solutions. Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have rallied 26.5% so far this year against the industry’s decline of 2%. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Other Retailers on a Hiring Spree
The retail behemoth,
Walmart ( WMT Quick Quote WMT - Free Report) , had earlier announced plans of hiring 20,000 new workers at more than 250 distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices. Job roles included that of order fillers, lift drivers, freight handlers, technicians and management positions. Kohl's Corporation ( KSS Quick Quote KSS - Free Report) had also unveiled plans of recruiting nearly 90,000 seasonal workers to cater to the high demand during this busy shopping period. We note that DICK’S Sporting Goods ( DKS Quick Quote DKS - Free Report) had also announced plans of deploying roughly 10,000 seasonal workers — the highest in its history. No wonder, the festive season, which accounts for a sizable chunk of yearly revenues, is a make or break for retailers. Per Mastercard SpendingPulse, U.S. retail sales, excluding automotive and gas, are anticipated to increase 7.4% from a year earlier during the traditional holiday period that runs from Nov 1-Dec 24. With e-commerce still being one of the preferred modes for shopping, Mastercard SpendingPulse foresees online sales to rise by 7.6%.
Image: Bigstock
Kroger (KR) Unveils Holiday Hiring Plan, To Deploy 20K Staff
With the holiday season approaching, retailers need to channelize their strength and make strategic investments to provide consumers fast, convenient and safe shopping experience. Keeping all these aspects in mind, The Kroger Co. (KR - Free Report) recently unveiled its hiring plan for the holidays.
The grocery retailer plans to recruit more than 20,000 associates through its nationwide hiring event on Oct 13 for job roles in retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, and pharmacy and healthcare. Interviews will be conducted virtually as well as on-site, and new appointees can join in as little as three days.
The job designations include store leaders, customer service managers, personal shoppers, e-commerce specialists, digital marketing managers, software engineers, data architects, delivery drivers, warehouse workers, machine operators, category and procurement managers, financial analysts, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, project managers and administrative supporters.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Undoubtedly, Kroger is committed toward its employees, and offers them competitive salaries and wages as well as healthcare and retirement benefits. It also provides on-demand, role-specific training to associates and aids them in career advancement. In the past three years, management has spent $800 million in associate wages and training, and is investing an additional $350 million this year. This has resulted in an increase in average hourly wage to more than $16 nationwide. Including benefits, total compensation amounts to more than $21 an hour.
Tim Massa, senior vice president and chief people officer, said, “It's an exciting time to work in grocery retail, and as one of the leading retailers and employers in America, we're committed to offering associates a culture of opportunity and career with purpose, competitive pay and benefits, and flexible schedules.”
Kroger has been undergoing a complete makeover not only with respect to products but also in terms of the way consumers prefer shopping grocery. This Cincinnati, OH-based company has been making significant investments to enhance product freshness and quality as well as expand digital capabilities and payment solutions. Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have rallied 26.5% so far this year against the industry’s decline of 2%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Other Retailers on a Hiring Spree
The retail behemoth, Walmart (WMT - Free Report) , had earlier announced plans of hiring 20,000 new workers at more than 250 distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices. Job roles included that of order fillers, lift drivers, freight handlers, technicians and management positions.
Kohl's Corporation (KSS - Free Report) had also unveiled plans of recruiting nearly 90,000 seasonal workers to cater to the high demand during this busy shopping period. We note that DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) had also announced plans of deploying roughly 10,000 seasonal workers — the highest in its history.
No wonder, the festive season, which accounts for a sizable chunk of yearly revenues, is a make or break for retailers. Per Mastercard SpendingPulse, U.S. retail sales, excluding automotive and gas, are anticipated to increase 7.4% from a year earlier during the traditional holiday period that runs from Nov 1-Dec 24. With e-commerce still being one of the preferred modes for shopping, Mastercard SpendingPulse foresees online sales to rise by 7.6%.