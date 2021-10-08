We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Goldman Sachs (GS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Goldman Sachs (GS - Free Report) closed at $390.62 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.66% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment bank had lost 4.19% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.68% in that time.
GS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect GS to post earnings of $9.70 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.21%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.25 billion, up 4.3% from the year-ago period.
GS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $53.17 per share and revenue of $55.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +114.92% and +23.61%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GS should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.87% higher. GS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note GS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.3. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.2.
It is also worth noting that GS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.64 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.