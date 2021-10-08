We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $351.78, moving +0.51% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.83% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 0.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 2.12%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.68%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LMT as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect LMT to post earnings of $2.63 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 57.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.15 billion, up 3.99% from the year-ago period.
LMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $23.19 per share and revenue of $68.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.35% and +4.5%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LMT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.1% lower within the past month. LMT is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Looking at its valuation, LMT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.39, so we one might conclude that LMT is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, LMT's PEG ratio is currently 3.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as of yesterday's close.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 117, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.