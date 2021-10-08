We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Roku (ROKU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Roku (ROKU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $324.47, moving +0.86% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.83% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the video streaming company had lost 3.87% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.98% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 3.68% in that time.
ROKU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ROKU to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 33.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $683.63 million, up 51.36% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $2.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1050% and +60.48%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ROKU. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.68% higher within the past month. ROKU is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, ROKU currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 241.15. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.54.
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
