SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $16.40, moving -1.32% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 7.43% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 7.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.68% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SOFI as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 10, 2021.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SOFI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SOFI currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.