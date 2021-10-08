We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
AGNC Investment (AGNC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
AGNC Investment (AGNC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $16.02, moving +0.44% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.83% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 0.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.34%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.68%.
AGNC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.63, down 22.22% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $397 million, down 19.64% from the year-ago period.
AGNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.78 per share and revenue of $1.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.96% and +1.13%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.22% lower. AGNC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AGNC has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.75 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.81.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow AGNC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.