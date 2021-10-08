We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Blackstone Inc. (BX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Blackstone Inc. (BX - Free Report) closed at $115.28, marking a +1.24% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.83% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment manager had lost 11.25% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.68% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from BX as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.83, up 31.75% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.02 billion, up 38.39% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.70 per share and revenue of $8.59 billion, which would represent changes of +39.62% and +31.86%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BX should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, BX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.31, so we one might conclude that BX is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.